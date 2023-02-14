Blizzard Conditions to Develop Tonight as Valentine’s Day Storm Moves In

This Afternoon:

Right now, our temperatures are hovering around 30°. Places in the east are a bit warmer as some locations are in the 40s where it is raining. To the northwest in the Devils Lake Basin, temps are in the 20s.

Winds aren’t yet an issue, but they are starting to pick up in Central and Western North Dakota. In our area, the winds range from calm in the east to around 25 mph in the Devils Lake Basin. We will see our winds pick up as we head into the evening.

In Lakes Country, we see plenty of rain as well as some snow a little farther to the north. There is some mixed precipitation falling as well. The rain will continue to transition to snow as we move through the afternoon and into the evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

Valentine’s Day Evening:

Any Valentine’s Day Evening Plans may become a little tricky as this system moves farther into our area.

Through the afternoon, we will continue to see more rain push into the area from the south. The rain will primarily be centered in Lakes Country. However, we will see rain in southeastern North Dakota, including Fargo, as well as northeastern South Dakota. As we move past sunset and temps start to drop, we will see the rain make a transition into snow.

As the rain makes its transition from rain to snow, we could see a bit of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, which will make the roads slippery. Care should be taken while traveling to and from any Valentine’s Day evening plans.

The transition to snow should be complete for much of the area, except for southern Lakes Country. The snow will continue overnight. The chance for blizzard conditions will increase around 9:00 P.M in southeastern North Dakota, northeastern South Dakota, and Lakes Country. This chance for blizzard conditions will continue through the overnight period and through Wednesday morning.

Blizzard potential is high in some areas - primarily in the southern Valley and many of our MN counties where the snow falls. There will be blowing snow and plenty of visibility issues. Be careful when on the roads. We will continue seeing the snow overnight into Wednesday in the Southern Valley and northwestern MN.

Tuesday Night through Wednesday Morning:

Overnight, we will continue to see snow. Places still receiving rain will see the transition to snow continue. The bulk of the heavier snow will be through southeastern North Dakota through northwestern Minnesota through the Boundary Waters area of Northern Minnesota. The snow will be heaviest around midnight and will continue through the next couple of hours.

As we move overnight, the winds will pick up on the back side of the low pressure system. These winds will be out of the north which will bring much colder temps to the area by the morning. Sustained winds will be in the 30 mph range while gusts will be much high. We could see gusts around 50 mph as early as 9 P.M. on Tuesday night in Fargo and will continue through around 3 A.M. on Wednesday morning. The strong winds will reach places in the northwest earlier. They will reach places to the east a little later.

Wednesday Morning:

By Wednesday morning, we will see the snow start to taper off in places west of the Red River by around 4 A.M and will continue for locations in Lakes Country through the morning commute. The strong winds, however, will continue until after lunchtime. Thanks to the strong winds, we could see blizzard conditions during the morning commute in southeastern North Dakota, northeastern South Dakota, and into Lakes Country in Minnesota. This chance will taper off as we move through Wednesday morning. The strong winds will cause this system to move out fairly quickly, but they will also bring much colder temperatures to the area. By the morning, we will see single digits return to the area, and negative temperatures will return to our northwestern communities.

Wednesday Afternoon:

As we move through the lunch hour, we will see the snow exit to the east. The winds will also die down a little bit. Things will still be a little breezy in the east where winds will be in the 20 mph range with gusts over 30 mph possible. In the west, the winds will be a bit calmer. Temperatures will be around 10° for most of the area, but will be cooler in the northwest.

We will have clearing skies through the afternoon and evening as temperatures remain in the single digits until after sunset. At this point, temperatures will dip into the negatives for many of our northern communities.

SNOWFALL POTENTIAL:

The heaviest accumulation amounts will be in the east in Lakes Country up through Lake of the Woods. Many within this area can expect 2-6″ . There is a sharp cutoff in amounts north and west! Here, in Fargo, we are RIGHT on the cutoff line... currently expecting 0-1″. The slightest shift west in the track could land us closer to 2+”. Places to the north and west of Fargo will see a trace or so. The highest snowfall potential, 6+”, will be more isolated from around Bemidji and points northeast towards International Falls. A forecast accumulation map can be found below under the Weather Headline header, or you can find the latest forecast video on your VNL weather app.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Behind the Tues/Wed system, colder air fills in. Thursday will be quite chilly with temperatures in the single digits either side of zero in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Aside from just a few clouds, we look to be mostly sunny for Thursday. Friday will be off to a cold start with all across the region likely sub-zero, but we warm up nicely for the afternoon as a southerly winds kicks in. Temperatures will be warming into the upper teens and low 20s for most!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and mild yet again, although just a little cooler than last weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be above average in the teens and rise into the 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be very similar with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy skies are again expected as well.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with a chance of light snow. The morning will be similar to what we had over the course of the weekend with temps in the teens, some single digits north, but we won’t warm up much. High temperatures likely remain in the teens. Some areas north may see temperatures fall a bit during the day. Tuesday will be even colder as negatives return to the region in the morning. We will see temps in the negative single digits in locations Fargo and north, while single digits above zero will be confined to the south. We will warm up to the single digits and low teens. Other than the colder temps, things will be pretty calm with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.