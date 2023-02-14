BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed

TWIN CITIES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is attempting to locate a man they say could be armed with a 9 millimeter handgun and an AR-15 rifle after he posted bail for being charged in a homicide case, but failed to appear in court Feb. 13 for the trial.

The BCA along with the Windom Police Department are attempting to locate Ralph Apmann, who is 58, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and bald gray hair.

Investigators believe Apmann may be in the Twin Cities metro area. Apmann has a felony warrant for second-degree homicide and failure to appear for jury trial. Authorities say, if you have seen Apmann or know his whereabouts, DO NOT APPROACH. Please call 911.

