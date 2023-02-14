After reconsideration from city commissioners, new bar is set to open in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just three weeks after talks about a new whiskey and wine bar going up in West Fargo were put on hold, city commissioners have since approved the grant money for the bar to push forward.

Noble Hare will be located in the corner lot of THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street. Noble Hare will feature a wall of whiskey lockers, as well as a wine service. The owner of Noble Hare, Isaac Olson, applied for a $75,000 Enterprise Grant through the city to open the bar, but the conversation was tabled at a January city commission meeting over parking and safety concerns.

On Monday, February 6th, commissioner Mark Simmons made a motion to bring Noble Hare back up for consideration, “this is going to be a huge asset for downtown, we want to move downtown forward, that is our point here” Simmons said. The $75,000 was approved by all commissioners in the February 6th meeting.

The hours of operation for Noble Hare are planned to be Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-midnight and Sundays 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. The projected open date after construction is April of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.