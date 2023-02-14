Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say

The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the...
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the vehicle accelerated and struck a tree.(skhoward/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Desiree Fischer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl was killed in a snowmobile crash in Wisconsin over the weekend, officials said.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 8-year-old girl died on a public trail in the town of Eisenstein on Saturday afternoon.

The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the vehicle accelerated and struck a tree.

The investigation is ongoing. The child’s identity has not been publicly released.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
City of Fargo Recycling Truck
City of Fargo doing away with glass in all-in-one recycling
Police lights
Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment
54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
Biden to speak to National Association of Counties
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
FILE - A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee...
Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts
Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Kyiv clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months