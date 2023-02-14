$20 million expansion planned for Veterans Memorial Arena

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A plan is underway for an expansion at Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo, including a third sheet of ice for hockey and other events.

The West Fargo Hockey Association, West Fargo Park District and West Fargo School Board have agreed to work together on the redevelopment; a letter of intent was presented at the West Fargo School Board meeting on Monday, February 13.

The plan includes an expansion to the north, a third ice rink, additional locker rooms, team rooms, offices, restrooms, concessions and other facilities. The project will also include additional parking.

Preliminary cost estimates are approximately $18 million and the letter of intent says the project will not exceed $20 million. The budget will be finalized when architectural and construction plans are complete.

The West Fargo School Board and Park District have pledged $5 million each for the arena expansion and the West Fargo Hockey Association will cover the remaining balance of $8 million-$10 million.

The West Fargo Park District owns Veterans Memorial Arena and the land that it sits on. The Park District will be responsible for bidding, contracting, and funding progress payments and construction draws for the Project, and will keep the Hockey Association and School District informed about the progress. During construction and following completion of the project, the Park District will continue to operate and manage the arena.

For more detail on the project, you can view the full letter of intent.

