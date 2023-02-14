Cooking with Cash Wa
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Twin Valley, MN

Money graphic.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Gopher 5 lottery player who bought their ticket in Twin Valley, MN is now a millionaire.

The Minnesota Lottery says the ticket was bought on Feb. 13 at the Twin Valley Convenience Store. The ticket matched all five winning numbers drawn on the same day for a jackpot of $1,037,792.

The winning numbers are: 22-31-38-40-47.

The prize must be claimed at the MN Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in, their name and hometown will be kept confidential in accordance with lottery rules.

