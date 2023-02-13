West Fargo Police Department implementing new beat system

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police department announced today Feb. 13, that they have launched a new fixed beat system. With a fixed beat system officers work primarily in one beat and can address issues within their designated area.

A Sergeant will be assigned to each area to ensure officer accountability, analyze police activity and coordinate with stake holders and identify problem solving opportunities. Information gathered on each officer’s shift will be shared during briefings and through the Department’s Criminal Intelligence Analyst.

The West Fargo Police Department says this proactive approach is part of their commitment to ensuring and preserving a high quality life for residents, businesses and visitors in the city.

“The goal is for residents and business owners to develop relationships with the officers assigned to their beat,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “The reorganization focuses on decreasing crime, improving the community’s quality of life and increasing department accountability.”

If Residents would like to contact their beat Sergeant or Officers regarding a specific problem call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

A full map and more information can be found on the West Fargo Police Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.