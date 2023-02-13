Valentine’s Day Begins Calm but Ends with Rain, Ice, and Snow

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

This afternoon will bring another big time warmup. Today the area will reach into the 30s for most and some places will reach into the 40s which will continue to melt the ice and snow on those roads out there. We will see a bit more in the way of cloud cover as we progress through the afternoon and evening hours. We will also continue to see the south wind. As we move overnight, we will see more and more clouds move in from the south ahead of the snow and rain expected tomorrow.

Tuesday morning will begin will most places in the 20s and overcast skies. We could see some rain in our extreme southern communities by around sunrise, but for the most part the rain will not arrive until the mid-morning hours.

By lunchtime, we will see the rain push up into Lakes Country. We could also see some freezing rain and sleet mixed in as the rain is beginning its transition into snow at this time.

We will continue to see this transition to snow. However, in the meantime, we could see a bit of freezing rain and sleet that could make the roads pretty slippery in the east. By around 9:00 PM, this transition will be complete and it should be just snow that’s falling, but we could still see some ice falling as well. The strong north wind associated with this system will result in blowing snow and plenty of visibility issues. Be careful when on the roads. We will continue seeing the snow overnight into Wednesday. The snow will finally start tapering off as the morning commute comes to an end. The winds will also continue through about lunchtime on Wednesday before calming down.

By the time the system moves out we could see a bit of accumulation. The heaviest accumulation amounts will be in the east in Lakes Country where places could see 6+ inches. There is a steep drop off in amounts further west. Here, in Fargo, we are expecting 0-4″. Places to the north and west of Fargo will see a trace to a couple inches of snow. An accumulation map can be found below under the Weather Headline header.

This Afternoon:

We began this morning with clear skies. However, we are starting to see some clouds stream into the Devils Lake Basin.

We have a southern breeze today that could be a bit strong in places. Right now, we’re seeing the winds in the 10-20 mph range though some places are a bit stronger. This south wind will help us get some fairly warm temperatures today.

Right now, temperatures are in the 20s. However, we’re expecting a big time warmup today, so temps will reach into the 30s for most and even some 40s for some!

The Next Seven Days:

TUESDAY A.M.: Valentine’s Day starts okay, but the approaching Colorado low will bring changes through the day. Morning lows will be above average in the 20s with afternoon highs in the 30s. Cloud cover increases throughout the day, leading to some changes in the evening...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY P.M. - WEDNESDAY: There is a chance of rain/freezing drizzle and wintry mix as a low pressure system moves up from the south, possibly as early as Tuesday afternoon. This will lead to areas of slick and potentially icy roads as you head out for Valentine’s date night or any other V-Day evening plans. The wintry precipitation shifts north and east while transitioning to snow as temps drop. Not all areas will receive accumulating snow (some may just see rain and wintry mix), but we are seeing signals that some locations, primarily in the east and southeast may pick up to 5 inches of snow into Wednesday morning. The wind ramps late Tuesday into Wednesday as well, which may lead to areas of blowing, drifting snow. Be sure to stay up to date with your latest forecast on your VNL weather app this week as this forecast becomes more fine-tuned.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Behind the Tues/Wed system, colder air fills in. Thursday will be quite chilly with temperatures in the single digits either side of zero in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Aside from just a few clouds, we look to be mostly sunny for Thursday. Friday will be off to a cold start with all across the region, likely sub-zero, but we warm up just a little more for the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds and high temperatures in the teens for most. There is just a slight chance of some light snow Friday as well.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will be a bit warmer than Friday with temperatures will start in the teens and rise into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. For Saturday there is another chance of some flurries for our northern counties. Temperatures will continue to be what we have seen the last couple of days with temperatures starting off in those teens but then ultimately rising into the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area. Our warmest temperatures will be during the morning hours. Those north winds will cause the temperatures to fall throughout the day. We will start the day with temperatures in the 20s and the 10s. However, we will end the day with temperatures in the single digits on both sides of zero.

