‘This is the worst it has ever been’: WFPS struggling with bus driver shortage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools has been dealing with a bus driver shortage as some routes have been canceled. For drivers like Mary Vogel, who has been doing this for over 25 years, this is the worst she has ever seen it.

“This is the worst it has ever been,” said Vogel. “We’ve always had plenty of drivers for doing everything that we need to do. Plus having drivers here for emergencies, that’s what we don’t have right now. If a bus goes out and gets stuck we don’t have drivers for emergencies.”

Vogel started as a driver in 1994 and retired in 2019. However, with the shortage of drivers she came back to help out and Vogel said it hasn’t been easy.

“Since I’ve come back the bus routes are canceled you hear everyone talking about the negativity of everything but it’s hard on the kids when their routes are canceled because we don’t have enough employees.” said Vogel. “It’s hard on the kids and the parents.”

According to the school district, they’ve exhausted all ideas on how to tackle the bus driver shortage. On the district’s website, there are five positions open in their transportation category. Their only option at this point is re-grouping in the summer and figure out what they can do different.

“We’re just at a point we just don’t have a enough people to sit in the driver seat,” said WFPS Transportation Director Brad Redmond. “Losing more people than we’re hiring. What’s going on in town and all over the country where we just can’t find qualified people that are willing to come in and drive school bus.”

At this point the only consequence has been changes to getting students to and from school. However, if things don’t change, high school activity trips like sporting events could be canceled because of the lack of drivers. Which is something the school district doesn’t want to happen.

“The out of town is a little bit different, we’re working as hard as we can to not eliminate those games. The reality is it may come to that point, we’re hoping not.” said Redmond.

Redmond said around nine to 10 routes were cut from the last school year.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.