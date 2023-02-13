Cooking with Cash Wa
Sanford Health & Fairview write to MN legislators explaining merger & funding

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to SiouxFalls.Business, Sanford CEO Bill Gassen and Fairview Health Services CEO James Hereford sent a letter to Minnesota Legislators regarding the proposed merger of the two healthcare facilities.

The letter disclosed that Denny Sanford, who has already donated nearly $1.5 billion to the health system since 2004, has listed Sanford Health as the primary beneficiary of his estate. After the merger, Minnesota healthcare facilities served by Fairview would benefit from a $500 million investment.

The letter outlines what to expect in the merger and addresses the several questions that arose during the public hearings.

For the full story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

