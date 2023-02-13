Pride and Joy Rescue saves 8 baby horses from Kansas kill pen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last week we shed light on a local Non-profit asking the public for help with donations to make a trip to Kansas to save baby horses on their way to a kill pen.

Pride and Joy received word on a truckload of foals being transported to a kill pen located in Kansas. They were asked if they could make the drive to Kansas to rescue 2 or 3 of the foals and help find them permanent homes but at the end of the trip the non-profit was able to save 8 babies in total including one injured with the help from donations.

Pride and Joy’s mission is to rehabilitate horses, restore their trust, and find them safe, and loving homes.

