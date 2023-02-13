One More Mild Day before Winter’s Next Blast

TODAY:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild today. Mild start with temperatures mainly in the teens. A few areas of fog in lakes country. Temperatures warm up nicely into the low to mid 30s once again with a few 40s, continuing some melting today.

For Monday evening, we can’t rule out a few flakes or light snow, but most of it remains to our western counties. The temperatures and the winds continue to remain calm and at bay overnight.

TUESDAY A.M.: Valentine’s Day starts okay, but the approaching Colorado low will bring changes through the day. Morning lows will be above average in the 20s with afternoon highs in the 30s. Cloud cover increases throughout the day, leading to some changes in the evening...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY P.M. - WEDNESDAY: There is a chance of rain/freezing drizzle and wintry mix as a low pressure system moves up from the south, possibly as early as Tuesday afternoon. This will lead to areas of slick and potentially icy roads as you head out for Valentine’s date night or any other V-Day evening plans. The wintry precipitation shifts north and east while transitioning to snow as temps drop, overspreading more of our region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Not all areas will receive accumulating snow (some may just see rain and wintry mix), but we are seeing signals that some locations may pick up to 5 inches of snow into Wednesday morning. The wind ramps late Tuesday into Wednesday as well, which may lead to areas of blowing, drifting snow. Be sure to stay up to date with your latest forecast on your VNL weather app this week as this forecast becomes more fine-tuned.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Behind the Tues/Wed system, colder air fills in. Thursday will be quite chilly with temperatures in the single digits either side of zero in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Aside from just a few clouds, we look to be mostly sunny for Thursday. Friday will be off to a cold start with all across the region likely sub-zero, but we warm up just a little more for the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds and high temperatures in the teens for most. There is just a slight chance of some light snow Friday as well.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will be a bit warmer than Friday with temperatures will start in the teens and rise into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. For Saturday there is another chance of some flurries for our northern counties. Temperatures will continue to be what we have seen the last couple of days with temperatures starting off in those teens but then ultimately rising into the 20s and 30s.

