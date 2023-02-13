Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota vet to travel to Alaska for the Iditarod

John Reichert
By Demi Hartl
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASSELTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Casselton veterinarian John Reichert will depart for his 22nd trip to Alaska on March 1.

Combining his love of veterinary work, and his childhood admiration of sled dogs, Reichert will be one of two dozen volunteer vets at checkpoints along the grueling 1,000-mile race.

“What got me to want to go I guess, is that sled dogs are really incredible athletes. The mushers kind of get a lot of the credit for the serum run of 1925, but without the sled dogs, they’re kind of unsung heroes,” said Reichert.

The race starts in Anchorage and ends in Nome, Alaska, and while it is a 20-day event, Reichert says most teams finish in about 10 of those days. Reichert says like any other athlete, the training, dedication, and strength of the sled dogs is nothing short of amazing.

