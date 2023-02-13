Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult

NEVIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Nevis, Minnesota, is facing three felony charges after allegedly taking money from the bank account of a vulnerable adult at the Spruce House, which is an assisted living facility for adults.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a fraud complaint on January 9, 2023. The parents of the victim told deputies that their daughter requires special care and lives at the Spruce House in Nevis. Court documents say they told staff member Connie Hintzen that they were going to the bank and she made a comment that they didn’t need to go to the bank, which they found odd.

Once at the bank, the victim’s parents requested a complete transaction history for the debit card and bank account, and discovered several fraudulent charges dating back to September 2022. The transactions came from various ATMs around the area, including Northern Lights Casino in Walker, Cedar Lakes Casino in Cass Lake, and Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen.

When investigators asked the victim who else had access to her bank account, she said Hintzen was the only other person. Court documents state that Hintzen is the program coordinator and supervisor of staff at Spruce House. The victim also said she did not know where her debit card was and told investigators that her bank statements go directly to Spruce House at an email controlled by Hintzen.

After reviewing the bank account, investigators say 19 transactions and a total of $1,590.50 ATM and bank fees were determined to be fraudulent.

Investigators were able to get ahold of Hintezen on January 19, and court documents say she admitted to using the victim’s debit card without permission. She told authorities she was unsure how many times she used the debit card or how much money she spent. Hintzen also admitted that on multiple occasions she dropped the victim off at Spruce House and then went to the casino.

Connie Lynne Hintzen is charged with Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Card Fraud and Identity Theft, which are all felonies.

