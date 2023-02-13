ND House passes bill promoting transparency in state leases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House advanced a bill that proponents say would increase transparency in the state government.

House Bill 1288 would require leases and rental agreements signed by state agencies to list everyone who owns 10% or more of the leased property. This comes after a year of controversy surrounding a building leased by the Attorney General’s office in south Bismarck that cost more than expected. The building is co-owned by Representative Jason Dockter of Bismarck. Supporters of this bill say the legislation was inspired by a study from a previous session, which predated the AG’s lease.

“This is an expansion – a good expansion – of transparency to the public on who is in the LLC companies that are leasing their buildings to the state,” said Representative Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.

Supporters of the bill say it’s not aimed at a particular situation but rather looking ahead to the future. The bill passed by a vote of 87-3. Next, it goes to the Senate.

