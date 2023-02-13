Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

ND House passes bill promoting transparency in state leases

ND Attorney General’s office
ND Attorney General’s office(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House advanced a bill that proponents say would increase transparency in the state government.

House Bill 1288 would require leases and rental agreements signed by state agencies to list everyone who owns 10% or more of the leased property. This comes after a year of controversy surrounding a building leased by the Attorney General’s office in south Bismarck that cost more than expected. The building is co-owned by Representative Jason Dockter of Bismarck. Supporters of this bill say the legislation was inspired by a study from a previous session, which predated the AG’s lease.

“This is an expansion – a good expansion – of transparency to the public on who is in the LLC companies that are leasing their buildings to the state,” said Representative Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.

Supporters of the bill say it’s not aimed at a particular situation but rather looking ahead to the future. The bill passed by a vote of 87-3. Next, it goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
A fire destroyed a garage and part of a home in rural Otter Tail County.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
Parents say the children’s faces were painted in blackface at Studio Kids Little River, a day...
Parents outraged after day care paints kids’ faces black for Black History Month
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
South Dakota governor signs trans youth health care ban
Valentine's Day flowers
Local florists busy with Valentine’s Day orders
Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day
Over a year ago, Matt Lukasek needed a type of surgery that is usually performed through an...
Man undergoes heart surgery by the robot he helped build
LPA Elementary calls for distance learning due to ‘sewer issue’