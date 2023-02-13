MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department sent a notice out to the public about a Level 3 sex offender returning to Moorhead.

They say offenders released from prison and/or are moving to Moorhead have either served their time and are free to choose where they live or have been placed by state corrections. Moorhead PD says they don’t have the authority in these decisions, but they will monitor them for compliance.

The offender is Andre Tolefree. Tolefree raped a known female teenager and used a weapon to gain compliance. Records show he found the victim online, physically assaulted, and held her against her will. The investigating agencies were the Red Wing and Virgina Police Departments.

Tolefree is living in the 1300 block of 32nd St. Circle S. in Moorhead.

Moorhead PD says if you have criminal activity to report about this registrant, call them at 218-299-5120.

