Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Level 3 sex offender returning to Moorhead

TOLEFREE
TOLEFREE(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department sent a notice out to the public about a Level 3 sex offender returning to Moorhead.

They say offenders released from prison and/or are moving to Moorhead have either served their time and are free to choose where they live or have been placed by state corrections. Moorhead PD says they don’t have the authority in these decisions, but they will monitor them for compliance.

The offender is Andre Tolefree. Tolefree raped a known female teenager and used a weapon to gain compliance. Records show he found the victim online, physically assaulted, and held her against her will. The investigating agencies were the Red Wing and Virgina Police Departments.

Tolefree is living in the 1300 block of 32nd St. Circle S. in Moorhead.

Moorhead PD says if you have criminal activity to report about this registrant, call them at 218-299-5120.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
A fire destroyed a garage and part of a home in rural Otter Tail County.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
Parents say the children’s faces were painted in blackface at Studio Kids Little River, a day...
Parents outraged after day care paints kids’ faces black for Black History Month
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

Latest News

local nonprofit saves 8 baby horses from kill pen
Pride and Joy Rescue saves 8 baby horses from Kansas kill pen
WF beat map
West Fargo Police Department implementing new beat system
Fraud
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji