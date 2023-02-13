Hoppy Hounds Dog Park & Bar in the works for Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in the Grand Forks area may soon have a new place to take their pup and enjoy a beverage with other dog owners. Jesse Saxberg posted on social media saying he’s been working on a business plan for Hoppy Hounds Dog Park & Bar.

Saxberg says he put out a survey to gauge interest about an indoor dog park in Grand Forks and received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback. He says the search is underway to find a building and a preliminary layout has been put together.

The preliminary plans are for a 5,000-square-foot climate-controlled park with a fully-sealed epoxy surface. The facility would include 3,000-square-feet of open play area with dog agility equipment, water stations, cleaning stations, and seating for humans. About 750-square-feet would be reserved for small dogs, or dogs who would rather play alone.

Hoppy Hounds would also include a grooming room, self-wash bathing room, pool room with two kiddie pools and toys, and a check-in area.

A day pass would cost $10 per dog and $5 for each additional dog. A monthly membership with access to the dog park and unlimited play for 30 days would cost $39 per month and $20 for each additional dog.

Saxberg lists the hours of operation as 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The dog park could be closed on Mondays.

As far as the proposed bar area, customers don’t need to be a member of the dog park to use the bar. They plan to serve a variety of alcoholic beverages, including four beers on tap, canned beer, canned seltzers, canned cider, and wine. They will also serve non-alcoholic drinks including N/A beer, soda, and canned coffee. Drinks can be brought back into the dog park, but dogs are not allowed in the bar.

Snacks will also be available for purchase, including pretzels, popcorn, and jerky. Snacks cannot be brought into the dog park. Other amenities include wi-fi, two televisions, music, card games on hand, bar seating, table seating and merchandise available for purchase.

Saxberg is asking people interested in the dog park to fill out a survey to help get the business up and running.

