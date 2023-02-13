Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object

148th Fighter Wing
148th Fighter Wing(Northern News Now)
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Gov. Tim Walz, the Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing assisted bringing down the latest unidentified object to enter North American airspace.

RELATED: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

The object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday, it was the third object to be shot down in the past three days.

