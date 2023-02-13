City of Fargo doing away with glass in all-in-one recycling

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A heads up for people in Fargo and Moorhead who like to recycle; you will no longer be able to put glass in the residential all-in-one recycling.

The City of Fargo Solid Waste Department has tentatively agreed with MinnKota Recycling to remove glass from all-in-one recycling beginning on March 6. The City of Moorhead is planning to incorporate this change on March 6 as well.

Free curbside recycling began in the city of Fargo in 2009; items needed to be sorted at that time. All-in-one recycling started in 2017 and the city says participation rates went from 65% to 85-90%.

MinnKota Recycling recently requested to remove glass from the all-in-one recycling. They say glass recycling is phasing out due to economic factors:

Poor market value

The weight of glass (heaviest when compared to plastic or cardboard)

Compactor trucks become burdened by the weight of the glass

Distance between Fargo and the regional material recovery facilities in Minneapolis. With the price of gas, it’s become unfavorable to transport that much weight in glass.

Right now, Solid Waste Director Scott Olson says the glass is crushed in the compactor, which eliminates its own value for sale, and the value of the other materials if glass shards become stuck in cardboard, magazines, plastic, etc. Olson says operators have also voiced concerns that glass can pose a danger to solid waste employees.

If people still want to recycle glass, they can do so at any of the 20 drop sites around Fargo. Olson says this is the best way to ensure that recycled glass can be repurposed. Glass from the drop sites will be used at the bottom of the Fargo Landfill as a filter layer, which means the city will no longer have to purchase sand for a filter layer.

The city will work to educate people about the change through an advertising campaign, mailings, and decals on the lids of recycling bins.

Olson says the city pays MinnKota Recycling by the ton, so eliminating glass will also save the city some money.

Representatives from Fargo Solid Waste and MinnKota Recycling presented the information to the Fargo City Commission on Monday, February 13. You can watch the presentation here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.