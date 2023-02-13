Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Bill geared toward more accessible school meals passes ND House

Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck
Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill aimed at making school meals more accessible passed the North Dakota House of Representatives.

House Bill 1494 would prevent school districts from implementing policies that identify students as receiving free, reduced-price, or full-price meals. It also prohibits schools from requiring a student to perform services or work to pay for school meals debt.

“HB 1494 also says a school may not use a collections agency to collect unpaid school meal debt. This bill is a great step in the right direction for addressing meals in the K-12 system,” said Representative Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck.

The bill passed the House 89-1. Next, it heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
A fire destroyed a garage and part of a home in rural Otter Tail County.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
Parents say the children’s faces were painted in blackface at Studio Kids Little River, a day...
Parents outraged after day care paints kids’ faces black for Black History Month
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
South Dakota governor signs trans youth health care ban
Valentine's Day flowers
Local florists busy with Valentine’s Day orders
Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day
Over a year ago, Matt Lukasek needed a type of surgery that is usually performed through an...
Man undergoes heart surgery by the robot he helped build
LPA Elementary calls for distance learning due to ‘sewer issue’