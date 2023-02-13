Bill geared toward more accessible school meals passes ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill aimed at making school meals more accessible passed the North Dakota House of Representatives.

House Bill 1494 would prevent school districts from implementing policies that identify students as receiving free, reduced-price, or full-price meals. It also prohibits schools from requiring a student to perform services or work to pay for school meals debt.

“HB 1494 also says a school may not use a collections agency to collect unpaid school meal debt. This bill is a great step in the right direction for addressing meals in the K-12 system,” said Representative Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck.

The bill passed the House 89-1. Next, it heads to the Senate.

