Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest

Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation(Bemidji Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is looking for help from the public in identifying people of interest in an ongoing investigation.

If you know the people in the attached surveillance pictures, you are asked to call Officer Bjorklund at 218-368-5028. When contacting law enforcement, reference “photo 487″ when speaking with the officer or leaving a message.

Bemidji Police have not released additional information as to what the investigation is related to.

