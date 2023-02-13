After traumatic injuries, Alexandria woman looking for random stranger that helped her in her time of need

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Darla Hacker, an Alexandria woman, was injured badly in mid-October after being hit by a car while she was using a crosswalk on 5th Ave. She had seven breaks in her bones and torn MCLs, but she said a random stranger stood by her side while she waited for an ambulance.

Hacker said she was thrown 15 feet from the crosswalk.

“To me she was like an angel sent from God.” said Hacker about the stranger who comforted her while she laid on the ground.

While she laid face down waiting for paramedics, Hacker said two off-duty nurses rushed to her aid. All she knows is one of the women’s name was Deb, and that she was a nurse. The family is relieved that some people were there for Darla in her time of need.

“Just the kindness of strangers. You don’t always see that everyday. So it was really neat to have that.” said Kassy Hacker, Darla’s daughter-in-law.

Months after the traumatic injures, Hacker is still trying to find the nurse named Deb because she wants to thank her for all that she did to help her.

“I would love to be able to meet up with her. I would love to be able to say thank you. I would love to hug her, just simply because she was there for me the whole time that I needed her.” said Hacker.

Hacker is still recovering from injuries but hopes to find the two nurses one day.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.