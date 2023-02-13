Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

After traumatic injuries, Alexandria woman looking for random stranger that helped her in her time of need

Darla Hacker is looking for the nurse that was by her side after she was hit by a car that left...
Darla Hacker is looking for the nurse that was by her side after she was hit by a car that left her with traumatic injuries.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Darla Hacker, an Alexandria woman, was injured badly in mid-October after being hit by a car while she was using a crosswalk on 5th Ave. She had seven breaks in her bones and torn MCLs, but she said a random stranger stood by her side while she waited for an ambulance.

Hacker said she was thrown 15 feet from the crosswalk.

“To me she was like an angel sent from God.” said Hacker about the stranger who comforted her while she laid on the ground.

While she laid face down waiting for paramedics, Hacker said two off-duty nurses rushed to her aid. All she knows is one of the women’s name was Deb, and that she was a nurse. The family is relieved that some people were there for Darla in her time of need.

“Just the kindness of strangers. You don’t always see that everyday. So it was really neat to have that.” said Kassy Hacker, Darla’s daughter-in-law.

Months after the traumatic injures, Hacker is still trying to find the nurse named Deb because she wants to thank her for all that she did to help her.

“I would love to be able to meet up with her. I would love to be able to say thank you. I would love to hug her, just simply because she was there for me the whole time that I needed her.” said Hacker.

Hacker is still recovering from injuries but hopes to find the two nurses one day.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan
Night to Shine
‘Night to Shine’ Prom for People with Special Needs
54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
Two people arrested for possession of illegal drugs following knock and announce warrant

Latest News

John Reichert
North Dakota vet to travel to Alaska for the Iditarod
54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
A fire destroyed a garage and part of a home in rural Otter Tail County.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
Garage fire in Moorhead.
No injuries after garage fire in Moorhead