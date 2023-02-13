44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Beltrami County are investigating the death of a 44 year-old man after he was found dead in a fish house.

Emergency crews received a called on Sunday, February 12, just before 1:45 p.m., about a family member being found unresponsive.

First responders located the man in the southwest corner of Lake Bemidji, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Officials say that no foul play is suspected.

