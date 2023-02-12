Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Utah man who is the nephew of an imprisoned polygamous leader, has been arrested for child kidnapping.

54 year-old, Heber Jeffs, is currently in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Back in December, police in Utah filed kidnapping charges after Jeffs and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter went missing, in an effort to keep the girl from her mother.

The Associated Press reports that Jeffs told his niece’s mother that she wouldn’t see her child unless she returned to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

Jeffs is expected to make a court appearance in Minot, Monday, February 13, at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.