Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota

54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Utah man who is the nephew of an imprisoned polygamous leader, has been arrested for child kidnapping.

54 year-old, Heber Jeffs, is currently in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Back in December, police in Utah filed kidnapping charges after Jeffs and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter went missing, in an effort to keep the girl from her mother.

The Associated Press reports that Jeffs told his niece’s mother that she wouldn’t see her child unless she returned to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

Jeffs is expected to make a court appearance in Minot, Monday, February 13, at 2 p.m.

