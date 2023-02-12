No injuries after a garage and part of a house burn down in rural Otter Tail County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Fire Dept. were assisted by other agencies after a blaze destroyed a garage and part of a home off of N. Wall Lake Dr. in rural Otter Tail County. No injuries were reported and the only person in the home was able to get out safely.

“He was home at the time and discovered the fire after he heard a popping noise that he described from the garage.” said Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow.

The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. according to Fergus Falls Fire, and shortly after getting to the area the fire had spread to the house as well. Underwood and Dalton Fire assisted in the call to help knockout the blaze.

“Having all crews come together and everybody pitches in, it goes from a significant event down to a manageable event in a very short time.” said Fire Chief Muchow.

FFFD said the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.