No injuries after garage fire in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Fire Dept. along with other agencies battled a garage blaze in the 1900 Block of 56th Ave. N. MFD said the family was able to get out and no injuries were reported.

“Had a quick knock down on it,” said MFD Battalion Chief Benton Hicks. “The west side of the building had the most damage.”

One neighbor in the area said they could see the flames coming out of the backside of the detached garage. Hicks credited the mutual aid from other agencies like Dilworth Fire in helping to keep the blaze contained and take out quickly.

“It’s always important.” said Hicks.

Moorhead Fire said a fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.