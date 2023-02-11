Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Schools to continue cancelling bus routes “for the foreseeable future”

West Fargo Public School Bus
By Justin Betti
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Valley News Live has reported before, West Fargo schools have had to cancel some bus routes over the last few months because of a bus driver shortage. Now, it looks like that will continue.

In newsletters, sent out to parents, the district says:

“Since the week of January 23, 2023, West Fargo Public Schools has been forced to cancel multiple bus routes each week. Due to the chronic bus driver shortage, WFPS will unfortunately need to continue cancelling routes each week for the foreseeable future. A schedule of all district bus routes was randomly generated to determine the order in which routes will be cancelled.”

Parents can see which routes will be cancelled which week here: https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/Page/8828 .

Previous reporting on Harwood bus route issues: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2023/01/27/harwood-parents-frustrated-over-canceled-bus-routes/ .

