Two people arrested for possession of illegal drugs following knock and announce warrant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and the Red River Valley Swat Team assisted the Cass County Drug Task Force with a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building within the 800 block of 10th St. S. in Fargo. Officers must announce their presence and purpose when conducting a knock and announce warrant. This happened yesterday morning February, 9th.

As a result of this warrant, The Fargo Police Department arrested Timmie Smith, a 52-year-old Fargo resident and Tara Felix, a 52-year-old Fargo resident. Police say both were arrested on one count each of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and for outstanding warrants.

The FPD also seized large amounts of illegal M30 pills (which have been known to be laced with Fentanyl), heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and a substantial amount of cash.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be releasable at this time.

