Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Two people arrested for possession of illegal drugs following knock and announce warrant

(Igor Stevanovic | Envato)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and the Red River Valley Swat Team assisted the Cass County Drug Task Force with a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building within the 800 block of 10th St. S. in Fargo. Officers must announce their presence and purpose when conducting a knock and announce warrant. This happened yesterday morning February, 9th.

As a result of this warrant, The Fargo Police Department arrested Timmie Smith, a 52-year-old Fargo resident and Tara Felix, a 52-year-old Fargo resident. Police say both were arrested on one count each of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and for outstanding warrants.

The FPD also seized large amounts of illegal M30 pills (which have been known to be laced with Fentanyl), heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and a substantial amount of cash.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be releasable at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gadsden charged in a shooting at Lund's Boat Factory in New York Mills, MN.
UPDATE: Identity of man who fired shot at co-worker at Lund’s Boat factory
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K

Latest News

Protestors gathered in Detroit Lakes against the Hwy 34 project.
‘The trees love us and we love the trees’: Protestors in Detroit Lakes against Hwy 34 project
6:00PM Weather February 10
6:00PM Weather February 10
6:00PM News February 10- Part 1
6:00PM News February 10- Part 1
6:00PM News February 10- Part 3
6:00PM News February 10- Part 3