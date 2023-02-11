‘The trees love us and we love the trees’: Protestors in Detroit Lakes against Hwy 34 project

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen protestors gathered in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to voice their concerns with the Hwy 34 project. The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation said the trees have to be removed because of a $15 million resurfacing project.

“Our hearts are in it and our hearts are connected to the trees,” said Jody Ziemann. “The trees love us and we love the trees so we’re doing whatever we can to try and stop this destruction. Seems like a lot of nonsense.”

A large amount of trees are set to be removed near Osage, Minn., to make way for 21 miles of resurfacing. MNDOT said the project would also entail a bridge replacement at the Shell River and adding left turn lanes at the intersection of County Rd. 47. These protestors were outside the headquarters for MNDOT in Detroit Lakes, asking for the project to be stopped at all costs.

“If they understand where the public is, the hope is they’ll pause the project and consider alternatives that don’t destroy the lake country scenic byway.” said Willis Mattison.

Statement from MNDOT:

“We fully support the community’s first amendment right to use their voice. Throughout the development process for the Highway 34 project, MnDOT has listened closely to public concerns regarding tree removals. MnDOT has hosted and been a part of numerous meetings with local activist groups, agency partners and the general public, which included two public meeting opportunities, one virtually in January 2022 and an in-person open house in October 2022. We also previously agreed to coordinate with our federal partners to schedule an additional meeting with the Izaak Walton League as soon as schedules allow. MnDOT has made significant changes to the project’s plans based on the community’s feedback, and we have done our best to balance the needs for safety, environment and budget.”

MNDOT said the project is to increase safety in the area. The protestors said they plan to get legal representation to prevent the project from progressing any further.

