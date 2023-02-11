Cooking with Cash Wa
‘It’s best to stay calm’: Fargo PD on what to do during an armed robbery

A Fargo Police car.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Days after an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s in Fargo, some businesses are remembering their own experiences when dealing with that. Wimmer’s Diamonds was robbed four years ago when they were located at the mall.

“It’s very scary, you feel very violated and worried about the safety of your staff and your team,” said Aaron Wimmer, owner of Wimmer’s Diamonds. “We have our own policies and procedures and it’s always about being mindful and aware of your surroundings because you never know who’s walking in the front door.”

Being caught up in an armed robbery situation can be scary for anyone. The Fargo Police Dept. shared what you should do when facing this issue and that security cameras can help in their investigations.

“It’s best to stay calm, give the offender what they’re looking for and be a good witness. Eventually get to a safe place and report it to us as quickly as possible,” said Sgt. Jerrod Wagner with the Fargo Police Dept. “Good witnesses and security footage are critical to locating and identifying the offender.”

At the end of the day according to Fargo PD, it’s about protecting yourself.

“Your safety is more important than your property.” said Sgt. Wagner.

Fargo PD announced that two suspects from the attempted armed robbery case at Gunderson’s were arrested on Friday in Michigan.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

