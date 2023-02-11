Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in.

As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.

She added her landlord even agreed to let her in a week early so that she could make the place her own.

“Before I moved in, I wanted to clean it the way I wanted it cleaned,” Swiggum says. “I just kept finding more things wrong with the place.”

Her excitement quickly dissipated.

“I found syringes, black mold in the bathroom, problems with the carpet and behind the washer and dryer was just filthy,” she says.

Swiggum says she brought her concerns to her landlord, Kathy Nelson. She says in the beginning Nelson was willing to work with her, saying she even replaced the carpet in one room. However, things changed after continued asks.

“She said I’m a picky person and that I’ve been complaining too much,” Swiggum says. “She took my keys and said, ‘We don’t want you here.’”

Nelson says she has managed properties in Fargo for three decades. She didn’t want to do an interview, but says when complaints kept coming she decided it was a good fit.

Nelson says they decided to keep Swiggum’s money because they had to repair damages she left behind while fixing up the place.

Court papers show Nelson has evicted several people in the past two decades, all legally, for not paying rent. However, Nelson says she’s never encountered a situation like the one with Swiggum.

“I asked her about my deposit and my rent and she said, ‘Nope, I talked to my lawyer and because of the damages that you did and the paint you got on the trim we don’t have to give it back,’” Swiggum said.

Legal experts say tenants can’t be evicted for complaining too much. However, they are responsible for any damages left behind.

In this situation, they say Swiggum’s best chance is in small claims court.

“I’m not happy about it because that’s my money,” Swiggum says. “Now I have to look for another place and do it all over again.”

Swiggum is back to square one, looking for a place to live. She says she just wants her time and money back.

“I did all the work in that unit. I left it better than it was and this is what I get.”

Legal experts say if there’s a lesson to be learned here it’s over communicate, don’t overreact, document everything and pay attention to what’s written in your lease before you sign it.

They add tenants and landlords can also meet with a mediator to help come to a fair agreement in situations like this, if they choose to do so.

