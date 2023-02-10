West Fargo water usage rates are going up

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo’s water usage rates are increasing. Officials say it will go up $0.40 per 1,000 gallons.

The new rate for a typical residential water user is now $7.40 per 1,000 gallons. The monthly fixed charge is typically $7.25, and that will stay the same. The change will appear on Feb. bills due on March 15.

Officials say the increase is because the City of Fargo is increasing their water supply cost by the same amount. West Fargo says it will conduct a comprehensive utility rate study in the coming year. That may lead to additional rate changes.

