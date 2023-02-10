Cooking with Cash Wa
Super Bowl comfort foods to try this weekend

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Super Bowl 57 is just a couple of days away. A local chef shared some tasty foods for you to add to your menu.

Valley Today’s Nachai Taylor visited with Ian Childs, the executive chef and owner of the Sugar Hill Catering Company at the Square One Test Kitchen. He cooked up quesadilla cheeseburgers and mac & cheese.

If you would like Sugar Hill to cater your next event, more information can be found on the company’s Facebook page.

