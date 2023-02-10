Sanford active shooter drill starts rumors of shooting at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health sent an email to employees this morning telling them there would be a drill for an active shooter incident at NDSU. This is meant prepare staff for if a real mass casualty event would happen in our area.

We’re told this started some rumors of the shooting being real.

Officials say the email was sent out at the beginning of the drill. It says “***THIS IS A DRILL***” at the top. It also lays out the details of the scenario.

This is what the scenario reads, “Scenario: On Feb. 10, 2023 an active shooter incident occurred at Minard Hall on North Dakota State University Campus. It is reported on scene to involve 20 college-aged students, who are transported to Sanford Medical Center Fargo (SMCF). SMCF must initiate its mass casualty incident (MCI) plans in order to respond and provide care for this rapid patient surge.”

The email tells staff the hospital will be under controlled access. This means limited and controlled access to and from the facility for both patients and staff.

“Each year, Sanford Health Fargo takes part in several mass casualty exercises to ensure proper preparations, communications and departments are in place in the event of a real life mass casualty event. As a Level 1 Trauma Center, we need to ensure we are prepared to take care of our community. These exercises help answer questions staff may have and identifies areas where more planning is needed. Today’s event included a scenario of a mass shooting at North Dakota State University’s Minard Hall. Communications were sent out stating this was only a drill in multiple facets of the internal emails that were sent,” says Vice President of Operations at Sanford Fargo Susan Jarvis.

