Police investigate St. Paul High School fatal stabbing

ST. PAUL, MINN. (KARE 11) - The St. Paul Police Department sent out a social media post today stating, “one person has died” after a fatal stabbing at Harding High School and confirmed another person had been stabbed but did not provide any further details.

Harding High School located on the 500 block of Sixth Street East was placed under lockdown around 11:45p.m. today, February, 10th.

The School will remain in lockdown mode “until the building has been cleared,” school officials stated in a news release.

