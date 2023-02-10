‘Not the best idea to steal a taxi’: Doyle’s Taxis react after cab stolen by passenger

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cab drivers have endured many different issues over the years. However, for Doyle’s in Fargo, they’ve never had to deal with a passenger stealing a taxi before until recently.

“It was silly to us that somebody would even think they could get away with this.” said Tarik Isak, a fleet manager at Doyle’s.

On January 31, 34-year-old Mardee Jones was riding from Fargo to Cass Lake, Minn., when the taxi driver went inside a gas station to use the restroom. Police said Jones proceeded to steal the cab, but was later tracked down with GPS and arrested.

“So it was a matter of we need to find the cab, let’s track it, let’s get the police on it.” said Isak.

With the COVID-19 pandemic , Isak said problems with customers have increased. That includes if they become too rowdy or continue to cause issues. At Doyle’s, they have a simple solution for that.

“Anytime they report something like this we try to get that customer out of our system we don’t want to pick them up again and we’ll do pretty much any measure to make sure of that.” said Isak.

For those at Doyle’s, they’re just surprised and confused on to why anyone would steal a taxi. Especially since they’re tracked and have markings.

“That is rare, shocking. It is not the best idea to steal a taxi cab as they probably found out. But a passenger stealing it, that was a one time case.” said Isak.

Jones is still residing at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.