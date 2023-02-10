FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - How would you like to sell the Valley News Live franchise to the entire Red River Valley with UNLIMITED Income opportunities? If you have a passion for helping businesses grow, then we need to talk!

Valley News Live, a Gray Media company located in Fargo, North Dakota has an opening for a Multi-Media Marketing Consultant to join our team of integrated marketing/advertising professionals. At Valley News Live, we help businesses “find and keep their very best customers” using effective marketing and advertising. Big ideas equal big results and we are looking for strategic thinkers that help guide businesses through the marketing landscape. If you have marketing or sales experience and see yourself as a high-energy creative individual that likes working with people, this could be your opportunity to work better hours and make more money!

We provide intensive training and all of the tools you will need for not only your success but the success of your clients.

Qualifications/Requirements: • Business to business sales experience preferred • Excellent writing and communication skills. • Ability to work independently and manage your time effectively. • Ability to use creativity to solve problems. • Ability to develop campaigns and motivate others. • A real desire to understand your clients and their businesses. • A thirst for ongoing learning: advertising, marketing, television, digital. • Experience selling digital products/strategies including audience targeting, social media, PPC, SEO. • Excellent knowledge of presentation software, MS Office products and CRM software. • Must meet the Gray Television driving requirements and have a valid driver’s license. • Must be able to maintain quality service to the businesses that depend on us.

If you are ready for the challenge email General Sales Manager Ryan Anderson at ryan.anderson@valleynewslive.com or visit www.gray.tv/applynow to apply.

No phone calls please.

