Much Colder Morning, but Temperature Turnaround Already Starting

Friday Forecast:

FRIDAY: Starting off more than 30 degrees cooler than Thursday morning! Today will see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the single digits for most and highs in the teens and twenties under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. There will be a breeze out of the southwest. Gusts will reach 20 to 30 mph for some, leading to light drifting snow this afternoon and evening. Tonight, those south winds stay brisk, keeping our temperatures in the twenties through daybreak Saturday. The mild start will set the stage for a beautiful, warm February weekend.

Extended Forecast:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: By Saturday night, the skies will be overcast. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon. Sunday will bring temps back in the 30s for some folks in the south and upper 20s for the north. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the evening. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We will cool off a little bit on Monday despite a south wind. We could have some brief and light snow in our extreme northern areas with mostly cloudy skies for everyone else. Low temperatures will be in the teens for our southern counties and single digits in the north. Our afternoon highs will warm up into the 20s for the south and teens for folks in the north. Valentine’s Day is looking good - for most of the day. Morning lows will be above average in the 20s with afternoon highs in the 30s. Cloud cover increases throughout the day, leading to some changes in the evening. There is a chance of rain/freezing drizzle and wintry mix as a low pressure system moves up from the south. As temperatures fall, we expect rain and mix to transition over to snow late.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY: There will be a low pressure system just south of our region, and we are watching it quite closely. The system could bring potentially measurable snowfall and wind late Tuesday into Wednesday, but there is plenty of time for this track to change and longer-range models don’t agree the timing or track yet. Stay tuned, and we will continue to bring you the latest info! Temperatures are likely to fall during the day Wednesday with morning upper teens and low 20s, falling into the teens.

