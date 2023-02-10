Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.

They say securing and storing guns properly is an important responsibility for gun owners so they don’t get into the wrong hands such as kids.

For more information on gun safety and to get your free gun lock you can request it at SafeandSecureMN.org.

