Mild Melting Conditions through the Weekend

Tonight - Saturday:

Despite warmer temperatures today peaking in the 20s and 30s, it sure has felt chilly as winds have been gusty out of the south. The wind chill ranges from single digits north to some 20s in Lakes country of MN. Tonight, those south winds stay brisk, keeping our temperatures in most areas. Overnight, you can expect mostly clear skies along with the breezy conditions.

By Saturday morning, clouds will be moving in, which in addition to the breeze, keeps our temperatures more at bay. The mild start will set the stage for a beautiful, warm February weekend!

We remain partly to mostly cloudy through our Saturday, but temperatures warm up nicely into the low to mid 30s. The breeze diminishes as well.

For Saturday evening, we can’t rule out a few flakes or light snow, but most of it remains to our north in Canada. Some of our northern MN counties may get clipped with some of that light snow.

Extended Forecast:

SUNDAY: Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the afternoon. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day. Afternoon highs will again be in the 30s for some folks in the south and a bit cooler in the upper 20s north.

MONDAY - TUESDAY A.M.: Morning low temperatures on Monday will be in the teens for our southern counties and some single digits in the north. Our afternoon highs will warm up into the 20s and 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Overall, a very nice start to the new week! Valentine’s Day is looking good - for most of the day. Morning lows will be above average in the 20s with afternoon highs in the 30s. Cloud cover increases throughout the day, leading to some changes in the evening...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY P.M. - WEDNESDAY: There is a chance of rain/freezing drizzle and wintry mix as a low pressure system moves up from the south, possibly as early as Tuesday afternoon. This will lead to areas of slick and potentially icy roads as you head out for Valentine’s date night or any other V-Day evening plans. The wintry precipitation shifts north and east while transitioning to snow as temps drop, overspreading more of our region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Not all areas will receive accumulating snow (some may just see rain and wintry mix), but we are seeing signals that some locations may pick up 5 or more inches of snow into Wednesday morning. The wind ramps late Tuesday into Wednesday as well, which may lead to areas of blowing, drifting snow.

** Of course, the track will likely shift a bit between now and then, but we are keeping you ahead of the snow with this FIRST ALERT heads up! Be sure to stay up to date with your latest forecast on your VNL weather app through the weekend and into early next week as this forecast becomes more fine-tuned.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Behind the Tues/Wed system, colder air fills in. Thursday will be quite chilly with temperatures in the single digits either side of zero in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Aside from just a few clouds, we look to be mostly sunny for Thursday. Friday will be off to a cold start with all across the region likely sub-zero, but we warm up just a little more for the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds and high temperatures in the teens for most. There is just a slight chance of some light snow Friday as well.

