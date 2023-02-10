Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile

Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile Accident(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Chaska, Minnesota was seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash late Wednesday night.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a 911 call about a snowmobile crash at 11:50 p.m. February 8. It happened on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker, MN.

Deputies and first responders arrived to the area where the crash happened and learned that a 51-year-old man from of Chaska had been operating an Artic Cat XF1100 snowmobile when it left the trail and hit trees.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo with serious injuries. Responders from Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care also helped in this response.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gadsden charged in a shooting at Lund's Boat Factory in New York Mills, MN.
UPDATE: Identity of man who fired shot at co-worker at Lund’s Boat factory
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
Truck rollover in Clay County, MN on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K

Latest News

Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern
Dateline: Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 10
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 10
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 10
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 10
Valley Today Weather – February 10
Valley Today Weather – February 10