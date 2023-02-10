Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Chaska, Minnesota was seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash late Wednesday night.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a 911 call about a snowmobile crash at 11:50 p.m. February 8. It happened on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker, MN.

Deputies and first responders arrived to the area where the crash happened and learned that a 51-year-old man from of Chaska had been operating an Artic Cat XF1100 snowmobile when it left the trail and hit trees.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo with serious injuries. Responders from Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care also helped in this response.

