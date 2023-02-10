‘Kind of crazy, it’s kind of alarming’: Reactions after attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A day after an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s in Fargo, some businesses in the area of Veteran’s Blvd. and 28th Ave. S. are still processing on what happened. Especially since this is the second time in a calendar year that a large police presence was there as a deadly shooting happened last May.

“I have three years here in Fargo and I’m like this is a secure place to be. To see that, something like that happen around this area is kind of crazy, it’s kind of alarming.” said Javier Magana, an assistant manager for Plaza Azteca.

The staff at Plaza Azteca had no idea what was happening at the jewelry store across the street while police were everywhere. It brought up memories to last year when a young woman named Lucia Garcia was shot and killed at the restaurant.

“The first thing that kind of popped into my head, just anything can happen at the snap of a finger.” said Magana.

While many local workers declined to interview, most of them said they do feel safe working in that area. However, they said they’ll feel even safer once the suspects from the attempted armed robbery are caught.

“That kind of makes you think what they’re going to do next you never know what was their first plan initially to begin with and they’re still out there. Never know what is going to happen.” said Magana.

Gunderson’s said in a statement, ‘We take every precaution for the safety and security for our staff and customers.’.

If you saw the incident or have any information related to it, you’re asked to contact FPD at 701-476-4098. You can also text your tip by sending “FARGOPD” and the tip to 847-411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.