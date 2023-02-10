Cooking with Cash Wa
Giving Hearts Day raises $26+ million

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley region is feeling generous after a successful Giving Hearts Day 2023.

The one day mega-fundraiser brought in $26,046,730 for local charities. The organization says 41,737 individual donations were made to the various charities.

The event was founded in 2008 and has been a big day for local non-profits throughout the region since.

