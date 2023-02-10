Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65.

He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the UND Hockey team, winning a national championship in 1980. After the season, he was drafted by the St. Louis Blues and signed a professional contract with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles. He returned to Grand Forks in 1983 to finish his degree and became part of the WDAZ TV hockey broadcasts with Pat Sweeney, providing color commentary for 12 seasons.

He married Rose Brunsvold in Fargo in 1988. They had two children, Gary and Serena. The family moved from Grand Forks to Moorhead in 1996. He loved being a dad and was active in raising the children and helping with their activities. He pursued a sales career and worked at KVLY-TV from 1996 to 2002. Travis’ wife Rose also worked as a producer at Valley News Live. For the past 21 years, Dunn sold medical supplies for Convatec.

Hockey was a big part of his life, starting with a rink right behind his house in Transcona. He continued to enjoy playing, watching, and coaching the game for his entire life. He remained an ardent supporter of UND hockey and, in recent years, hosted two hockey radio shows on KFGO and 740 the Fan. This season, he returned to the broadcast booth, providing color commentary for UND’s home game radio broadcasts.

He was extremely proud to be Canadian. He loved time at his family’s lake cabin at Ottermere, Ontario, and with Rose’s family at Lake Lizzie, Minnesota.

Travis was a kind and thoughtful man who touched many lives. He will be dearly missed by his family, his many friends, former hockey teammates, golf buddies, and colleagues.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on February 16 at First Lutheran Church, located at 619 Broadway North in Fargo. A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Dunn’s funeral is at 2:00 p.m. on February 17 with visitation one hour prior. The memorial service is also taking place at First Lutheran Church.

