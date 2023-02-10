Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Department to honor fallen police officers

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department will host a memorial service in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer, who died in the line of duty on February 11, 2016.

The service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fargo Police Station located at 105 25th Street North. Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski and Fargo Police Chaplain Pastor David Juve will speak during the ceremony to commemorate Officer Moszer and his service to our community.

An unveiling of a special memorial for fallen Officers Moszer and Frederick Alderman (whose end of watch was July 5, 1882) will follow the ceremony in the police department lobby.

