Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning.

Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.

Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money and then fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up around the area and a K-9 was used as part of the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information being released at this time.

