Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan

POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo, have been arrested in Michigan.

Police say on the morning of Wednesday, February 8th, they were called to the jewelry store in the 5600 block of 28th Ave. S. for a report of an attempted armed robbery. 32-year-old Dajuan Marcellus and 32-year-old Kordaryl Cross, both from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested on Thursday, February 9th in relation to the attempted armed robbery call. Police say both Marcellus and Cross were arrested on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

The initial investigation found several suspects walked up to the business and one of them showed a firearm. Officials say an on-site security guard acted fast and locked the doors. The guard says the suspects then ran back to their vehicle and took off. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police say the arrests were made by Michigan State Police after FPD issued a Be On Look Out alert to both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and agencies in other states and jurisdictions.

Police say the FPD Criminal Investigations Division is working in collaboration with the FBI to continue the investigation into other potential suspects related to Wednesday’s incident.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gadsden charged in a shooting at Lund's Boat Factory in New York Mills, MN.
UPDATE: Identity of man who fired shot at co-worker at Lund’s Boat factory
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
Truck rollover in Clay County, MN on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County

Latest News

Fargo Police Department to honor fallen police officers
5:00 PM News February 10 - Part 3
5:00 PM News February 10 - Part 3
5:00 PM Weather February 10
5:00 PM Weather February 10
5:00 PM News February 10 - Part 1
5:00 PM News February 10 - Part 1