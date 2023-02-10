Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo, have been arrested in Michigan.

Police say on the morning of Wednesday, February 8th, they were called to the jewelry store in the 5600 block of 28th Ave. S. for a report of an attempted armed robbery. 32-year-old Dajuan Marcellus and 32-year-old Kordaryl Cross, both from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested on Thursday, February 9th in relation to the attempted armed robbery call. Police say both Marcellus and Cross were arrested on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

The initial investigation found several suspects walked up to the business and one of them showed a firearm. Officials say an on-site security guard acted fast and locked the doors. The guard says the suspects then ran back to their vehicle and took off. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police say the arrests were made by Michigan State Police after FPD issued a Be On Look Out alert to both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and agencies in other states and jurisdictions.

Police say the FPD Criminal Investigations Division is working in collaboration with the FBI to continue the investigation into other potential suspects related to Wednesday’s incident.

