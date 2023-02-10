Coalition protesting tree removal along Highway 34

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Trees are being cleared along Highway 34 in Becker County as part of a resurfacing project, and some people in the area aren’t happy about it.

A protest is planned for Friday, February 10, according to the Save The Trees Coalition. The group organized a rally at noon and says a caravan will then head to the Minnesota Department of Transportation headquarters along Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they are doing their best to find a balance with road safety and the environment. The resurfacing project on Highway 34 goes from County Road 29 to County Road 26/47 west of Osage.

According to the MnDOT project website, trees are being removed “within the clear zone”, which is approximately 65 feet from the centerline on both sides of the road. This work is performed for safety purposes and highway right of way maintenance.

The tree removal work must be completed prior to March 31, per state statute. Tree removals will vary throughout the corridor; in some areas, there may be 5-10 feet of trees that are removed, in other areas, no trees will be removed, as the tree line is beyond 65 feet.

MnDOT says selective logging will help reduce shading on the roadway and improve highway safety. All work will take place in the state highway right of way, and 50 percent of trees will remain out to 100 feet, according to the project website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.