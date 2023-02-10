Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Coalition protesting tree removal along Highway 34

Tree Removal along Highway 34 in Becker County, MN
Tree Removal along Highway 34 in Becker County, MN(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Trees are being cleared along Highway 34 in Becker County as part of a resurfacing project, and some people in the area aren’t happy about it.

A protest is planned for Friday, February 10, according to the Save The Trees Coalition. The group organized a rally at noon and says a caravan will then head to the Minnesota Department of Transportation headquarters along Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they are doing their best to find a balance with road safety and the environment. The resurfacing project on Highway 34 goes from County Road 29 to County Road 26/47 west of Osage.

According to the MnDOT project website, trees are being removed “within the clear zone”, which is approximately 65 feet from the centerline on both sides of the road. This work is performed for safety purposes and highway right of way maintenance.

The tree removal work must be completed prior to March 31, per state statute. Tree removals will vary throughout the corridor; in some areas, there may be 5-10 feet of trees that are removed, in other areas, no trees will be removed, as the tree line is beyond 65 feet.

MnDOT says selective logging will help reduce shading on the roadway and improve highway safety. All work will take place in the state highway right of way, and 50 percent of trees will remain out to 100 feet, according to the project website.

Helpful Links
Video: Highway 34 Project Overview
FAQ on Tree Removal Work
MnDOT's Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Plan

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gadsden charged in a shooting at Lund's Boat Factory in New York Mills, MN.
UPDATE: Identity of man who fired shot at co-worker at Lund’s Boat factory
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
Truck rollover in Clay County, MN on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County
Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K

Latest News

SUPER BOWL EATS
Super Bowl comfort foods to try this weekend
Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile - February 10
Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile - February 10
Noon News February 10 - Part 2
Noon News February 10 - Part 2
Noon Weather – February 10
Noon Weather – February 10