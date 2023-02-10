Car crashes into Fargo Smoke 4 Less shop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews were on scene of a car v. building crash in Fargo Thursday night.

Just before 6 p.m., a car drove into the Smoke 4 Less shop on 45th St. S. That’s right next door to Popeyes.

Our crew on scene says there is some damage to the front of the building. We have a call into police and are waiting to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.