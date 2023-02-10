Cooking with Cash Wa
Car crashes into Fargo Smoke 4 Less shop

The crash damaged the front of the building.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews were on scene of a car v. building crash in Fargo Thursday night.

Just before 6 p.m., a car drove into the Smoke 4 Less shop on 45th St. S. That’s right next door to Popeyes.

Our crew on scene says there is some damage to the front of the building. We have a call into police and are waiting to learn more.

