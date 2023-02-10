Cooking with Cash Wa
Becker Co. Sheriff sends letter to lawmakers about proposed gun laws

Sheriff Glander's letter
Sheriff Glander's letter(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST
BECKER CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander wrote a letter to Representative Matt Bliss expressing concern over recent proposed gun bills. He’s calling on him to vote no on the proposed gun bills.

Glander says the bill of most concern to him is HF396. This bill is about firearm and ammunition storage requirements.

The Sheriff shares his memories of learning gun safety, and those have stuck with him since. He says there are already laws governing the storage of firearms in Minnesota statutes. Glander says he doesn’t feel the government should dictate how a responsible gun owner stores firearms at home.

Glander calls HF396 an overreach of government authority. He says in rural Minnesota, calling 911 does not nor will stop a crime. Drive time for some calls can be well over an hour. He says citizens need the ability to protect themselves immediately, without waiting for law enforcement.

The Sheriff says with his role, he took an oath to uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of those he serves. Glander says this is unconstitutional and a violation of rights.

